Kiara Advani to make her MET Gala debut in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble

Indian celebrities are achieving new heights on the global stage every passing day. From the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival to other major global events, Indian celebrities are making a mark on every platform. Following her stunning appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year, Kiara Advani will make her Met Gala debut this year. 2025 has been a glorious year for the actress who is also going to welcome her little bundle of joy with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

Last year, Kiara Advani represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes. Her stunning look from Cannes took fans by storm. The actress stunned in a vibrant pink and black Prabal Gurung gown with intricate lace detailing. Now, for the biggest night in fashion, the actress has opted for a Gaurav Gupta piece. His ethereal designs instantly captivate and make a bold statement.

Apart from Kiara, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also making his MET debut this year. This makes him the first male Indian celebrity to walk the steps of the MET. For his debut, King Khan has teamed up with Sabyasachi for his look. Fans expect his look to be nothing less than breathtaking, given the ace collaboration. Moreover, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra will also return to the event, and this time, fans will spot her in a Balmain creation. To complete her jaw-dropping look, she will go with Bulgari jewellery.

Meanwhile, this year, the glamorous night of fashion will take place on May 5. The theme for the year is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It is inspired by Monica L Miller’s book ‘Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.’ The theme will chronicle how fashion contributed to the formation of Black identities. Additionally, the dress code is ‘Tailored for You.’

Furthermore, reportedly, the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025 are Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, musician A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour. Additionally, Basketball star Lebron James is going to be the honorary co-chair.