Kiara Advani satisfied her pregnancy cravings with hubby Sidharth Malhotra during vacation

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani was seen satisfying her pregnancy cravings with hubby Sidharth Malhotra during their latest vacation to an undisclosed location.

Kiara shared a series of photographs on her Instagram handle from her babymoon with her husband.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress was seen enjoying her food in an open café in the first photo of the post. This was followed by a still of a golden vase with beautiful flowers. A document was also kept beside the table, however, the diva hid the details with white heart emojis.

Next, Kiara posted an image of a Koala baby on a tree, along with photos of pizza, a huge pile of macaroons, and an appetizing plate of fruit cream. The post also included a selfie of Kiara in a no-makeup look, posing on the beach in a bathrobe.

In a love-filled photo, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress was seen posing with her husband Sidharth. The Bollywood couple was seen dressed in elegant neutral tones, along with sunglasses.

While Kiara chose not to caption the post, netizens showered it with a lot of love for the soon-to-be parents.

Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the post by calling Sid-Kiara a “Gorgeous couple,” along with several red-heart emojis.

Back in March this year, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Dropping a joint post, they shared a picture of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. The power couple captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives…Coming soon (sic)”.

Talking about their love saga, the link-up rumours of Kiara and Sidharth started doing the rounds after they started shooting for “Shershaah”. While these two were often seen together, they remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

However, putting an end to the rumour mills, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in February 2023.