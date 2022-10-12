Kiara Advani was conferred with the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award’ on Tuesday night by the honorable CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Expressing her gratitude, Kiara Advani took to social media to share, “Born and Brought up in Maharashtra my heart is filled with immense gratitude to receive the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year from our honorable leaders, Shri Eknath Shinde Ji, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, and Promod Sawant Ji.

Thank you @lokmat and @rishidarda for this prestigious honor”.

Enjoying a dream run with back-to-back successes, Kiara Advani has made a mark with impressive performances on the digital platforms as well as the box office with films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo recently.

Touted amongst the most bankable and popular stars of the Indian entertainment industry, Kiara Advani has a long list of successful films to her credit and an interesting lineup for the upcoming future.

Known for her remarkable characters in films like MS Dhoni, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Jugjugg Jeeyo amongst others, Kiara has carved her place amongst the most versatile actors and is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha, and S Shankar’s RC-15 amongst others.

Winning awards and hearts, Kiara Advani is hailed as one of the top actors of Bollywood today, with the audience looking forward to her every move.