Kiara Advani awarded ‘Brand Personality of the Year’

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was awarded the “Brand Personality of the Year” award at the Economic Times BrandEquity’s Brand World Summit ’24.

The award honorus her association with numerous leading brands like Mango, Myntra, TRESemme, Lenskart, drools, Mohey, Caprese and SENCO, and many more. She is one of the leading icons in promoting brands in the era of digital marketing.

During the interview segment at the summit, she shared her experience of brand partnerships, “It’s been 10 years that I’ve been working in the industry now and I believe that all of these brands that have come my way have been very special and most of them have been brands that I’ve been working with for years now.”

The actress added that her biggest strength as the brand ambassador is her authenticity. She shared that she often uses the products that she promotes.

She said, “I think when you use your own products, and when you go out there and they see it beyond just the ads that are running on TV or print, there’s a certain connect with the audience, they feel like, okay, she actually believes in it, she’s not just selling another product, and I think that authenticity comes through eventually”,

She also talked about how she prioritizes understanding the brand’s complete essence both as a promoter and as a consumer before endorsing it. Once convinced, she works “wholeheartedly” with the brand.

Kiara also spoke about understanding consumers’ needs to better appeal to them. “Once you understand who the consumer is, what are their needs and what that gap is or what is it that they are looking for, I believe we wll be able to reach them, make them feel heard, valued, understood, and give them what they need. Because at the end of the day, we’re all consumers of various products”, she said.

On work front, she is currently working on her upcoming movies which include “Game Changer” and “Don 3”.