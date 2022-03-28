‘KGF’ star Yash clears the air on clash with Vijay’s ‘Beast’

Kannada hero Yash, who was present at the gala trailer launch event of his film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, commented on his movie’s clash with Tamil actor Vijay’s ‘Beast’.

Calling out for support to both actors, Yash spoke some sweet words at the event.

It was earlier reported that Tamil superstar Vijay’s ‘Beast’ and Kannada’s sensational movie ‘KGF 2’ will be clashing at the box office. While ‘Beast’ is releasing on April 13, ‘KGF 2’ is arriving on April 14.

The huge clash is said to have a great impact on both the biggies, as they are two of the most-awaited movies in the South.

Yash, who spoke at the mega trailer launch event on Sunday, conveyed his best wishes to Thalapathy Vijay.

Speaking about the same, the ‘Googly’ hero, Yash made a very interesting comment.

“There is no such thing called the clash between ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Beast’. This isn’t politics to clash with each other. We are making films. It is upon us to celebrate these two films rather than projecting it the other way around”, Yash said.

Yash concluded by saying, “Thalapathy Vijay sir has contributed so much to the cinema. I respect my seniors and I am sure Vijay sir’s fans will celebrate both films. It’ll be ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Beast’.”

Yash’s comments are drawing good responses from Vijay’s fans and ‘KGF’ fans alike.