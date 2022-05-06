KGF: Chapter 2 Becomes Second Highest Grosser

KGF: Chapter 2 was released on the 14th of April. The film shattered all records with its release and reached the 300 crore club in just 3 days.

Apart from Yash, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. A sequel of the film is also in the making.

Previously KGF 1, was clashed with Sharuk khan’s zero at that time this clash was unpredictable because KGF won the race and crashed Shahruks zero

And this time KGF: Chapter 2 has overthrown Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film! On Wednesday, the Hindi version of the Yash starrer conserved its place and managed to earn Rs. 8.75 crores, despite this being the third week since its release. The total collection of the film is now Rs. 391.65 crores, and by Friday, it will easily breach the 400 crore mark.

The only film that has grossed more than KGF: Chapter 2 is the Hindi version of the Telugu film, Baahubali: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 had grossed over Rs. 500 crores, while KGF 2 is inkling close to 400 crores. With Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness releasing this Friday, it seems that KGF 2 might finally have a competition at the box office. The top two highest-grossing Hindi films are dubbed. It is now time for filmmakers of the Hindi film industry to take a cue from other industries.