Kevin Hart is coming to India with his new comedy tour – Here’s everything you need to know

Brace yourselves, India — comedy giant Kevin Hart is headed your way! The American actor, producer, and stand-up comedian is bringing his signature wit and high-energy performance to Delhi for the very first time.

As part of his much-anticipated ‘Acting My Age’ World Tour, Kevin Hart is going to perform at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi, India on April 30.

The show will kick off at 7:30 PM and promises a generous runtime of two and a half hours. Fans can expect Hart’s trademark mix of personal anecdotes, outrageous observations, and larger-than-life stage presence.

Whether you’ve followed his career since the early 2000s or just discovered him through the ‘Jumanji’ films, this is your chance to see the comedy legend live.

Ticket details

Tickets are now live and available via District Updates, with prices ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹20,000. The cost varies based on seating sections, with premium spots offering a closer view of the action.

To ensure an immersive experience, this show comes with a strict no-phone policy. That means you can’t take smartphones, smartwatches, or digital accessories in the performance space. Devices will be safely locked in individual Yondr pouches, which will remain with audience members but can only be unlocked in designated areas.

About Kevin Hart:

Kevin Hart’s journey from Philly clubs to international arenas is nothing short of incredible. He first grabbed attention when director Judd Apatow cast him in ‘Undeclared’ back in 2001. His early comedy albums like ‘I’m a Grown Little Man’ and ‘Laugh at My Pain’ quickly turned him into one of the most recognizable names in stand-up.

Beyond the mic, Hart has built an impressive film résumé. He has starred in crowd-favorites such as ‘Ride Along’, ‘Central Intelligence’, ‘Night School’, and the ‘Jumanji’ franchise, alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. His voice work in ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ and ‘Captain Underpants’ also made him a hit with younger audiences.

In 2015, ‘Time’ magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world — a nod not just to his comedic talent, but also his growing presence as an entrepreneur and cultural icon. Two years later, he launched the ‘Laugh Out Loud Network’, a streaming service aimed at spotlighting diverse comedic voices.