Kevin Hart postpones Delhi show after Pahalgam attack

Comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart has postponed his much-anticipated show in Delhi, following the heartbreaking terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.

Hart was scheduled to perform on April 30 as part of his ‘Acting My Age’ world tour, but the event will now be rescheduled out of respect for the victims and their families.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the event organizers, District by Zomato. “In light of the tragic events in Pahalgam, Kevin Hart’s Delhi show will be rescheduled. While we were looking forward to an evening of laughter together, we believe it’s important to pause and stand in solidarity with those affected,” they said in an official statement.

The comedian was set to perform at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena, one of Delhi’s largest venues, with a show planned to run for about two and a half hours starting at 7:30 p.m.

This would have marked Hart’s debut live performance in India, and fans across the country were eagerly awaiting his trademark mix of observational and self-deprecating humor.

However, in the wake of the April 22 terror attack — considered one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident — the mood across the country has been somber. In response, Kevin Hart and his team decided that postponing the show was the right thing to do.

Fans who purchased tickets need not worry; the organizers have confirmed that full refunds will be processed automatically. Discussions are underway to find a new date for the Delhi performance. The organizers have reassured ticket holders and fans that Kevin Hart remains committed to bringing his show to India once the time feels right.

Kevin Hart, who recently starred in the Apple TV+ docuseries ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’, has been on a global tour, entertaining audiences with fresh material that blends humor with reflections on personal growth and life’s absurdities.