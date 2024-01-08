Keke Palmer: First woman in 15 Years to win Emmy for best game show host

In a groundbreaking moment at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, media sensation Keke Palmer made history by becoming the first woman in 15 years to clinch the Emmy for Best Game Show Host. The 30-year-old star’s remarkable achievement was attributed to her outstanding performance as the host of NBC’s revived classic, “Password.”

Draped in an elegant brown halterneck gown, Palmer expressed her excitement and gratitude as she accepted the prestigious award at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Overwhelmed by the recognition, she conveyed her thanks, stating, “Wow. That is so exciting, thank you so much. I’m really just so thankful, I’m almost speechless.” The star went on to extend her appreciation to those who played a pivotal role in making her win possible, including Jimmy Fallon and NBC.

Jimmy Fallon, Palmer’s co-host on “Password,” joined in the chorus of accolades for the talented host. Fallon, aged 49, commended Palmer for her sharp, charming, and quick-witted hosting style, emphasizing her unique ability to exude superstar charisma. “There’s no one like Keke Palmer,” Fallon declared, recognizing the trailblazing achievement of his co-host.

This year marked a significant milestone as the Best Game Show Host category transitioned from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Primetime Emmy Awards, further elevating the prestige of Palmer’s win. The move signaled the industry’s acknowledgment of the remarkable talent and entertainment value that hosts bring to the world of game shows.

Keke Palmer’s triumph goes beyond breaking the 15-year streak; it also marks a historic moment as she becomes the first black woman ever to win the award or even secure a nomination in the category. This recognition underlines the industry’s evolving commitment to diversity and inclusivity, celebrating talent irrespective of race or gender.

Palmer’s journey to the Emmy stage began in 2022 when she, alongside Jimmy Fallon, took on the hosting duties for the revived edition of “Password.” The classic word game show quickly gained popularity, attracting a diverse array of celebrity guests throughout the year.

As the curtain falls on the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Keke Palmer stands tall as a symbol of inspiration and achievement, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of game show hosting and paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse industry.