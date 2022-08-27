Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Lokkhi Chhele’ holds a mirror to society

Inspired by a true story, director Kaushik Ganguly’s latest venture Lokkhi

Chhele talks about a miracle child born with multiple limbs. Set in a village of

the dalits on the outskirts of the city, the child gets celebrated as a ‘God child’,

an incarnation of Ma Laxmi. Amidst the blindfold of superstition prevailing in

society, this film is a journey of three doctors to fight for Lokkhi.

The film celebrated a grand premiere on Friday in the presence of its star casts

and crew members along with other dignitaries. Director Kaushik Ganguly is

back with a new story after three years and the film features his son Ujaan

Ganguly along with Ritwika Pal and Purab Seal Acharya in lead roles.

Talking about directing his son for the first time Kaushik Ganguly said, “I am very happy to see Ujaan meeting the press and interacting, he has delivered the role so smoothly. I had always wanted to direct him in a film and Lokkhi Chhele gave that opportunity. Also this is the first film in which three of us, me Churni and Ujaan have worked together.”

“This film is meant to bring a change to the society, it has a very serious

message. Lokkhi Chhele will surely be one of my top 3 picks,” added the

national award winning director.

Ujaan who seemed quite nervous on the release day shared, “I don’t know

how people will take this one. But I heard many shows are going houseful on

the first day itself… let’s see how they react. This is a gripping thriller and baba

has nailed it. We all have given our best and want everyone to go and give it a

watch.”

The film is a ‘dream come true’ for Ritwika. “I was quite nervous in the initial

days of shooting and got a good scolding also. But we have worked with fun

which resonated on our works,” said the actress.

Produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee under the banner of

Windows Production, the film also casts Indrasish Roy, Churni Ganguly,

Ambarish Bhattacharya, Joydip Mukherjee and Babul Supriyo in prominent

roles.