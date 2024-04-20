There shouldn’t have been a blanket ban on surrogacy, say filmmakers

Writer duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal are happy to have crossed the first summit of being a filmmaker. Their directorial debut Dukaan has hit the screens this Friday. In Kolkata recently promoting their film, in their conversation with The Statesman, they talk about surrogacy as a subject; a subject that has not been explored much in Indian cinema.

Here are a few excerpts:

Q. Tell us about your film.

Garima Wahal: This is the first time Indian cinema will see a film on commercial surrogacy. Nobody has dealt with the subject of how more than 100 women from the surrounding villages of Anand, Gujarat, once engaged in professional surrogacy when it was legal.

Siddharth Singh: The canvas of the story is much bigger than any other film that is made on surrogacy. The film Mimi concentrated on one individual, and it was a remake of a Marathi film. Our film is original and based on a true story.

Q. You had researched the topic for more than 10 years?

Siddharth: Surrogacy, at one point an industry in India, became an international hub. According to our research, it was around INR 1,300 crore in worth. We met multiple women who had meagre earnings, were below the poverty line, and were doing this to better their own lives.

Garima: For them, even putting their children to school was a big deal. The only risk in this transaction was the emotional attachment, which nobody took into account. People thought that it was a business, a transaction for them. It did not factor in the acknowledgement of an umbilical cord they (women) possessed. The film is based on this aspect.

Q. Does the film take a stand on the subject?

Siddharth: Yes, we are taking a very strong stand on the fact that surrogacy has been banned. You cannot ban this profession. It is the freedom of a woman; it’s her right over her own body, and no government or organisation should interfere with that. This industry doesn’t need an umbrella ban. You can do better regulation on the rights of a surrogate.

Q. What is your target audience?

Siddharth: The film is for both single halls and multiplexes. We released it on about 400 screens in India and 400 globally.

Garima: We have something for everyone in this film, cutting across class.

Q. The story revolves around Anand, where the white revolution took place?

Siddharth: The experience of us being there was almost supernatural. Gujarat is known for its garba dance, which means garbh (womb), and navratri, which symbolises the nine months of pregnancy. The surrogacy movement started in Gujarat. Whatever you want to call it—divine intervention or coincidence—it is a fact.

Garima: The white revolution provided employment to a large number of people and changed people’s lives. Surrogacy, too, had the same effect on the local population. Like Amul flourished, we hope surrogacy also makes a comeback.

Q. The film also deals with the post-ban situation?

Garima: We have shown the afterlife, post-ban. The film deals with the subject of how the ban has resulted in people’s suffering. For a childless couple, they will figure out a way out. But for these surrogates, it was their bread and butter.

Q. How was the switching to direction from writing?

Siddharth: It was a joint decision.

Garima: We always knew we would do this someday. This is a natural progression.

Q. If you were to choose, direction or writing?

Siddharth: Actually, directing your own story is the most difficult part.

Garima: Both are most fulfilling for a creative person. You do not have a personal life left after that. Writing is the most taxing. It is like riding a tiger, and you don’t know where it is going to take you. Directing is about using your creative energy, balancing actors, and managing people. It would be much better if filmmakers like us got more support from production houses and studios.

Q. Tell us about your Kolkata connection.

Siddharth: We are connected with the city through its culture. Someday, we would like to base our film in Kolkata. It is a beautiful place, and it always invites you with open arms.

Garima: The city’s vibe is amazing. We loved the food. I have lived in Odisha, and that culture is not very different from Bengal’s. We want to keep coming back. And the city has some beautiful minds.