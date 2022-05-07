Follow Us:
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Enjoy Pool Time –see pic

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actress shared a picture where the couple can be seen beating the heat as they jump into a swimming pool.

SNS | New Delhi | May 7, 2022 3:41 pm

Katrina Kaif has shared a stunning post of herself with Vicky Kaushal. Yes, after days, the actress has shared a stunning picture of a couple, and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actress shared a picture where the couple can be seen beating the heat as they jump into a swimming pool. In the photo, the Bollywood power couple is seen hugging each other as they take a dip in the pool. While Katrina looked smoking hot in white swimwear, Vicky flaunts his abs in a shirtless look.

She adorably captioned the picture, “Me and mine.”

 

Recently, Katrina Kaif’s colorful swimwear won our hearts. She wore a bright blue top with a plunging neckline and ruffled lapels at the straps. She paired this with a tropical print bikini bottom. She completed her look with peach tints on her lids and cheeks and a light-toned lip gloss. She left her tresses open.

 

Katrina has several projects in her pipeline. She has horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, a mystery thriller co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
Vicky, on the other hand, has Sam Bahadur, Takht, and Govinda Naam Mera in his kitty.
