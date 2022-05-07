Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Enjoy Pool Time –see pic

Katrina Kaif has shared a stunning post of herself with Vicky Kaushal. Yes, after days, the actress has shared a stunning picture of a couple, and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actress shared a picture where the couple can be seen beating the heat as they jump into a swimming pool. In the photo, the Bollywood power couple is seen hugging each other as they take a dip in the pool. While Katrina looked smoking hot in white swimwear, Vicky flaunts his abs in a shirtless look.

She adorably captioned the picture, “Me and mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) Recently, Katrina Kaif’s colorful swimwear won our hearts. She wore a bright blue top with a plunging neckline and ruffled lapels at the straps. She paired this with a tropical print bikini bottom. She completed her look with peach tints on her lids and cheeks and a light-toned lip gloss. She left her tresses open.