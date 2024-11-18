Kashmera Shah survives scary accident, thanks God for her safety

Actress Kashmera Shah, known for her marriage to comedian Krushna Abhishek, recently experienced a shocking accident while in the United States. Kashmera took to Instagram to share her frightening experience, posting a picture of blood-soaked tissues on the seat of her car.

In her heartfelt post, she expressed deep gratitude for her survival, acknowledging that it was a near-miss. “Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen… but it passed,” she wrote, emphasizing how fortunate she felt to have come out of the situation unharmed. Kashmera also shared her hope that there would be no lasting scars from the incident.

Kashmera Shah, who was alone at the time of the accident, shared that she was missing her family deeply, particularly her husband and children. “Live every day, one moment at a time. Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma,” she added in her post.

Her husband, Krushna Abhishek, later commented on the post to reassure fans, confirming that Kashmera was safe. The couple had recently appeared together on the reality cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh. The show featured several celebrity pairs, including Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni.

Krushna is currently seen on the second season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, a popular comedy talk show that featured major stars during its first season, such as Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, and international music icon Ed Sheeran.