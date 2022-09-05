Kartik Aaryan to star in Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Aashiqui 3’

The partnership formed in 1990 with `Aashiqui’, T-Series, and Vishesh Films continue their 32 years of association by announcing ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt and Producer Bhushan Kumar team together once again for the much expected third installment with director Anurag Basu, music composed by Pritam and starring man of the moment Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The team kick-started the collaboration on a positive and spiritual note by seeking blessings from lord Ganesha during the festivity.

The `Aashiqui’ franchise which revolved around love, romance, and relationships and has remained in the hearts of audiences to date, is all set to reignite the magic of love stories and music!

Touted to be a rage amongst the youth, Kartik Aaryan will spearhead the third installment of one of the most popular franchises of Hindi cinema that remains to be a timeless classic loved by the youth of this nation. While the storyline was the heart of the prequels, music remains to be their soul that will be carried forward by phenomenal music director Pritam.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt said, “Evening of 16th Aug 1990, a day before Aashiqui’s release, Gulshanji and me were very nervous, the next day records were broken and history was created. Today with Bhushan, Pritam, Anurag, and the heart rob of the nation Kartik,I assure everyone that Aashiqui 3 will celebrate love like never before.”

Starring in the lead role, actor Kartik Aaryan said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching, and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true! I feel privileged yet grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Sir and Mukesh Sir for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Sir’s work and collaborating with him on this one is definitely shaped me in many ways.”

Music Composer Pritam said, “The Aashiqui franchise is known for its absolutely great music and I am really glad to be part of this amazing franchise and will try to take it to its next level.”