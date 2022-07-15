Kartik Aaryan grabs attention on Koffee with Karan

The second of Koffee With Karan’s season 7 is out and it is all drama and gossip. But more importantly, the episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is giving major Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor episodes from season 3.

While the season 3 episode had become the talk of the town as the ladies went completely unfiltered while talking about their common ex, Ranbir Kapoor, the same seems to be the case with this season’s latest episode where the Kedarnath and Dhadak actress gave their two cents on their rumored common ex, Kartik Aaryan.

When Johar asked Deepika what she’d like to gift Ranbir—at the time the duo had recently broken up after being in a relationship for two years—she said, “a box of condoms” as he seems to use the most. When asked what advice she’d like to give him, she said he should endorse a condom brand.

And the latest episode gave us all deja vu when Karan asked her what’s the “one reason why your ex is your ex,” she replies, “Because he’s everyone’s ex” leaving Janhvi giggling. Apparently, both of them also got along by talking about a “common” topic all night long.

Karan also asked Janhvi if she wants a rich guy to which she replied saying if he could make her laugh. The quick-witted Sara had another dig to add here as she said, “Hasee Toh Phasee”, and Janhvi continues possibly taking a dig at Kartik Aaryan as she said, “Aur kitnaaa phasee, bohot phasee” and Sara quips, “Uske baad phir kabhi nahi hasee” as they all burst out into laughter.