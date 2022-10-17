Kartik Aaryan Flags off the Cyclothon for Breast Cancer Awareness

Kartik Aaryan spent his time advocating ‘Breast Cancer Awareness”. Today, he flagged off the event Cyclothon ride to beat breast cancer held at Nanavati Hospital early this morning and helped to strengthen the noble cause of creating awareness about breast cancer in masses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The star had donned a blue jacket, denim and a white T-Shirt where he looked absolutely handsome and charming. He could be seen raising the flag and is seen engaging with the youth present at the Nanawati hospital.

The star took to the stage and said “ I am excited to see you guys here being a part of this breast cancer awareness campaign and celebrating the month of breast cancer awareness. I am so happy seeing this. I am so glad that I am associated with this campaign that Nanavati Hospital initiated”.

Last year also the actor had attended a private event as a chief guest for cancer prevention and the fight against the disease where he felicitated the survivors which also included his mother.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by a storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3. The star had taken over the internet and his film announcement was the most talked about thing! Apart from that the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.