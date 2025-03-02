Karishma Tanna starts March on a positive note: Let go of what is holding you back

Renowned television actress Karishma Tanna decided to start March on a positive note. She took to her Instagram account and shared that for her, the new month brings fresh starts and opportunities.

Sharing two pictures of herself posing in a white sleeveless top, paired with black denim, Karishma Tanna wrote, “Here’s to March. A new month filled with fresh starts and opportunities Let go of what is holding you back and look forward to this beautiful life. M for March, M for motivation, M for manifestation. Have a good day !!”

Earlier, Karishma Tanna used social media to share her health update with her fans. Assuring that she is feeling much better after battling a cold and cough, the ‘Scoop’ actress dropped a clip saying, “Hii everyone, good morning, so I am finally feeling better. I am recovering from my cold and cough, yet there is lot of construction happening in Bandra that’s not changing; that’s not stopping, but just a quick update that I am recovering.”

Going by the reports, Karishma Tanna was affected by the ongoing construction in Bandra. The constant dust from the construction work contributed to her cold and cough.

In the recent past, many celebrities have voiced their concerns about the ongoing construction in Mumbai adversely affecting the health of residents. Alia Bhatt’s mother and former actress, Soni Razdan took to social media and posted a note expressing her frustration. She shared, “Literally the whole city is coughing, this is no way to run a city @mybmc @mybmchealth. Construction needs to be staggered. We are choking.”

“Health is wealth, they say. We must be the poorest city”, Soni Razdan captioned the post.

Work-wise, Karishma Tanna was last seen playing the lead in Hansal Mehta’s much-appreciated series, “Scoop”. She essayed the role of journalist Jagruti Pathak in the drama.