After Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz created much buzz on the box office, the actress’ new look from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is out.

Kareena is seen in a cream salwar-kameez and golden jewellery, looking like a typical Punjabi bride.

She is photographed with her team soaking up the sun.

Pictures from the set are going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan’s pictures from the sets have also been going viral. The actor is currently in Himachal Pradesh shooting for the film.

In full beard pictures, Aamir is seen looking all intense. Aamir also posed with the locals in Shimla.

View this post on Instagram FIRST LOOK #laalsinghchaddha #KareenaKapoorkhan A post shared by kareena kapoor khan (@kareena___kapoor_khan) on Jan 10, 2020 at 4:35am PST

Laal Singh Chhaddha is being shot all across India. Earlier, the makers were spotted in Punjab for its first schedule.

The film is an adaptation of the iconic Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks in the lead.

While Aamir will play the titular role, Kareena will be seen playing his love interest.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao through Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.