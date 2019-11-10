As Aamir Khan began filming the next schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh, he was joined by the female lead of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Pictures of Kareena have been going viral on social media.

She is seen dressed in a pink kurta, white salwar, and a printed mauve dupatta. Her look is of a plain and simple kind.

Aamir, on the other hand, was spotted in a black T-shirt, black pants and a blue cap.

His grown beard and moustache will remind audiences of the Rang De Basanti phase of his filmography.

Earlier in the week, Aamir had revealed the motion logo of his film on social media.

View this post on Instagram Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum… A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:57pm PST

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 cult film Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

The multiple Oscar-winning film was directed by Robert Zemeckis’ and was adapted from Winston Groom’s book of the same name.

Known to be a perfectionist, Aamir lost about 20 Kgs to play the younger version of his character in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena also auditioned for the role of Laal Singh’s love interest.

In an interview, Kareena accepted that Laal Singh Chaddha was the first audition she gave in her entire career, a screen test that Aamir wanted her to have.

“Because knowing the way that he (Aamir) is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” she told film critic, Rajeev Masand in an interview.

Aamir Khan is co-producing the film under his banner of Aamir Khan Films with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Atul Kulkarni has written the film while Advait Chandan is directing it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.