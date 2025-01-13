Kareena indulges in ‘kadi, undhiyoo’, says she’s obsessed with ‘Gujju’ food

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is obsessed with Gujarati food and gorged on yummy delicacies such as “kadi and undhiyoo”.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared the pictures of the delicacies sent in by her friend Poonam Damania.

“Yar kadi and undhiyooo.. Everyone knows my obsession for Gujju food na… Thank you to my Poonie…,” she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Kareena, who was seen holidaying in Switzerland with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, dropped a fresh string of pictures.

Kareena captioned the post, “Headed home with this mood for 2025”. Commenting on the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Tims shoes on point (sic)”.

While Kareena looked breathtaking in a shimmery dress with open hair and red heels, Saif channeled his inner Nawab in a black pantsuit with a matching bow. Twinning with his father, little Taimur also opted for a black suit.

She had also shared how her elder son Tamiur does her “seva”.

The actress posted three pictures of Taimur walking with her stilettos as his back faces the camera. In the picture Taimur could be seen wearing a black suit.

She wrote in the caption, “MAA ki seva iss saal and forever Happy new year friends. More pictures coming soon stay tuned”.

Meanwhile, Kareena last graced the silver screens with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, “Singham Again”, opposite Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, who played the role of the antagonist Danger Lanka.

Up next, the actress has reportedly joined hands with ‘Raazi’ fame director Meghna Gulzar for her drama, titled “Daayra” for now. If the reports are to be believed, the highly-awaited movie will also see Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead.