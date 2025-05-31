Karan Johar’s ‘The Traitors’ cast REVEALED! From Apoorva Mukhija to Uorfi Javed

IDTV and RTL’s BAFTA and Emmy-winning reality show ‘The Traitors’ to get an Indian adaptation. Bankrolled by BBC Studios India Production, the series is brought by Amazon Prime Video and All3Media International. For the Indian variant of the blockbuster show, the makers have roped in Karan Johar to host. ‘The Traitors’ will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles.

The format of the show is similar to the hit party game ‘Mafia.’ In ‘The Traitors,’ 20 contestants are put in a royal palace to compete for a cash prize. They face a set of physical and psychological challenges. Making the game interesting, some players play the clandestine role of “traitors” who must eliminate the “innocents” without being discovered. On the other hand, the innocents need to identify the traitors selected by the host and banish them. If the innocents eliminate all the traitors, they share the prize money. However, if a traitor makes it to the end, they steal the money.

On May 30, the show unveiled the 20 celebrity contestants in a star-studded event. on May 30 for the upcoming reality series The Traitors, with Karan Johar serving as host. These include Apoorva Mukhija, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala and Uorfi Javed. The show will premiere on June 12.

Reportedly, the blockbuster show has been adapted in over 20 countries since its 2021 debut in the Netherlands. As of now, there are around 30 versions of ‘The Traitors’ commissioned worldwide.

Previously, Karan Johar expressed his excitement and admiration for the show. He said, “Having watched the U.K. and U.S. versions, I have become an avid fan of the format. And am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvellous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat. Building on the very successful relationship with Prime Video, I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows.”

