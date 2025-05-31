‘Homebound’ cinematographer Pratik Shah accused of abuse

Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ has been making waves following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The title starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhavi Kapoor received a 9-minute-long standing ovation at the coveted festival. However, the film’s recent headlines are not for pleasant reasons. ‘Homebound’ cinematographer Pratik Shah is facing accusations of abuse and inappropriate behaviour towards several women.

The issue stirred after independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to Instagram and accused Pratik Shah of abuse. He also called the ‘Homebound’ cinematographer “highly manipulative” and “emotionally abusive.”

Abhinav initially did not reveal the name. he shared a post urging his female followers to be careful around a cinematographer. He wrote, “To my female friends: Please be cautious around a certain cinematographer I’ve encountered, he’s highly manipulative and emotionally abusive based on my personal experience. If you want details, feel free to DM me.”

Later, he revealed he was talking about Pratik Shah. He added, “The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I’m having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him – f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He’s a cinematographer.”

Following this, Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions, which is bankrolling the film, issued a statement. “At Dharma Productions, we have a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously.”

“Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was working on it for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed. During this limited period, our internal committee for POSH didn’t receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew on our film Homebound.”

