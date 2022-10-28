Karan Johar’s 2016 comeback film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ turns 6 today

Renowned Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar posted a heartwarming note and commemorated six years of his love drama movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan captioned the video as, “A piece of my own dil rests in this movie, exploring the entire gamut of emotions between love, friendship and of course – ek tarfaa pyaar! The cast, the team, the music – everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts. 6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I’m eternally grateful”

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar’s fourth film in four years, served as his comeback movie in 2016.

In the movie, guest parts were played by Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Lisa Haydon, and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

At the box office, the movie was deemed a success, and even six years after it first came out, audiences still remember the songs from it.

Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, a romantic comedy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, will be Karan Johar’s next project.

Ranbir will next be seen in the romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, and the gangster movie “Animal,” which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Anushka’s upcoming movie, “Chakda Xpress,” which will only be available on Netflix, is a sports biography.

(Inputs from ANI)