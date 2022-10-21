‘Kantara’ to make history, will be screened in Ho Chi Minh City

Kannada film ‘Kantara,’ which has created an extraordinary buzz at the box office, will establish a new record on November 1 when it will be the first Kannada film to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

This is due to the community’s initiative to commemorate the state’s formation day on November 1 in the Vietnamese capital. The state of Mysore was established on this day in 1956. In 1973, it was renamed Karnataka.

The premier will be held at Ho Chi Minh City’s esteemed Institut d’Echanges Culturels avec la France. The Kannadiga diaspora also commended the entire “Kantara” team for creating a film that accurately depicts the state’s customs and beliefs.

Both the consulate staff and dignitaries from the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) will be invited to the screening. The purpose of the screening is to advance Karnataka’s language and culture.

(Inputs from IANS)