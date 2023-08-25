Kanika Kapoor comes up with new song ‘Fantasy’

‘Baby Doll’ Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday unveiled her new track ‘Fantasy’.

The song weaves a tapestry of emotions, exploring themes of love,hip-pop, EDM. Backed by lush arrangements and innovative production, her voice takes listeners on a journey that transcends boundaries.

Expressing happiness over the song, Kanika said, “I’m thrilled to share ‘Fantasy’ with the world. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I believe its message of connection and resilience with folk culture will resonate deeply with listeners. At this stage in my career, I want to do a lot of different kinds of music and bring out and give opportunities to young and new talent.”

The song’s video was shot in Jaipur, Rajasthan remembering the folk. Directed by Siva Romero Iyer, the video’s stunning visuals and artistic symbolism provide a mesmerising backdrop to Kanika’s emotive performance.

