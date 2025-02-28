Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar’s legal feud comes to a close

The five-year-long legal feud between actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and veteran lyricist-filmmaker Javed Akhtar has come to an end. After a series of hearings, the two have resolved the defamation suit against each other. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Queen’ actress posted a photograph of her and Akhtar striking a happy pose.

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut posted a photo with the veteran lyricist and announced the end of their legal battle. She wrote, “Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also ‘ agreed to write songs for my next directorial.”

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Ranaut in 2020. The complaint was over Ranaut making defamatory statements against him in a television show which damaged his reputation. In 2020, Kangana appeared in a televised interview following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the conversation, the actress-politician stated that Akhtar asked her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan who filed a lawsuit against her in 2016 following a public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship.

During the interview, Ranaut said, “Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house.”

Subsequently, Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against the actress claiming defamation. He told the court, “Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie.” Akhtar added, “I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016.”

Following this, Kangana filed a counter-complaint in the same court against Akhtar for alleged “extortion and criminal intimidation”. She stated that Akhtar called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house with “Malafide intentions and ulterior motives and then criminally intimidated and threatened.”

