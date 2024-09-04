Kangana praises GV Prakash Kumar’s music for ‘Emergency’

As anticipation builds for the release of her directorial venture ‘Emergency’, Kangana Ranaut is expressing her admiration for composer GV Prakash Kumar. At a recent music launch event in Delhi, where the film’s soundtrack was unveiled, Kangana praised GV Prakash’s passionate and honest approach to the film’s music.

“GV Prakash Sir has composed four remarkable songs for ‘Emergency’,” she noted, highlighting the complexity of creating the soundtrack. “Each song was crafted with meticulous care, ensuring that the musical treatment enhances every frame. He even created a minute-long song for the interval, blending various moods seamlessly. It’s truly beautiful.”

Kangana emphasized the vibrant energy that GV Prakash brings to his work, stating, “His passion for the project is palpable. When you hear the music on-screen, you can’t help but feel compelled to rise from your seat and join the battle.”

This collaboration marks a return to the creative pairing of Kangana and GV Prakash, who previously worked together on the biographical film ‘Thalaivi’. Their shared history adds another layer of excitement to this new project.

GV Prakash Kumar is not only a composer but also a multifaceted artist with a promising slate of upcoming projects. He is currently involved in Kamal Haasan’s production venture ‘Amaran’, featuring Siva Karthikeyan. Additionally, he is preparing for the release of his sea horror fantasy film ‘Kingston’, produced under his own banner, Parallel Universe Pictures, in partnership with Zee Studios. This film is poised to captivate audiences across India.