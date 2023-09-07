Kamani Auditorium to Host Saurabh Shukla’s play ‘Barff’

Barff- burns more than fire, a play set amidst the valleys of Kashmir, is a thrilling production. It is written, directed, and performed by the prominent Indian theatre and Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla, alongside two other theatre artists. A one of its kind play, Barff has received significant appreciation in previous presentations.

During his conversation with The Statesman, Shukla shared how enriching the experience was. He explained that although the initial plan was to adapt it into a feature film, they ultimately chose to proceed with a theatrical production. Shukla emphasized the rarity of thriller plays in the Indian theatre scene, making ‘Barff’ a distinctive offering. The play is scheduled to be held at the Kamani Auditorium on the 16th and 17th of September.

Saurabh Shukla has been a prominent figure in several blockbuster films of their era. His portrayal of ‘Tapasvi Maharaj’ in the Aamir Khan-led movie PK made a significant impact. Additionally, he gained popularity for his comical depiction of a judge in the film Jolly LLB. This role was presented with a humorous touch, further showcasing Shukla’s versatility as an actor.

Being a graduate of the National School of Drama, Shukla discussed the evolution of theatre. He delved into the impact of technological advancements in the theatre world, specifically addressing the influence of AI. Shukla emphasized that while AI can certainly assist in writing scripts for theatre, it falls short in providing the human touch. He stated, “Scripts are written from the writer’s personal experiences and that’s something AI is missing. AI is no magic stick and humans are the sole source of generating an idea.” Shukla underscored that AI’s primary role can lie in facilitating script translation between languages and providing subtitles.

He further emphasized that people’s affection for theatre remains as strong as before. The percentage of regular theatre-goers has either held steady or even risen, he pointed out.