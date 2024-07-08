‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took inspiration from THESE Hollywood films

Even before its theatrical release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ seized viewers’ attention with its stunning visuals, dynamic action sequences, and stellar ensemble cast. The film’s trailer generated significant buzz for its echoes of popular Hollywood franchises like the ‘Dune’ series, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ and ‘Harry Potter.’ As the movie continues to soar at the box office, director Nag Ashwin has opened up about the Hollywood influences behind ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

In an interview with Zoom, Ashwin shared, “We grew up on Marvel films. For Prabhas’s character, I’d say ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ was more influential than ‘Iron Man.’ And of course, ‘Star Wars’ has always been a major inspiration. I’m a huge fan, so that naturally seeps into my aesthetic.” Indeed, the film’s trailer hints at soldiers bearing a striking resemblance to ‘Star Wars’ stormtroopers. He also revealed that Harshith Reddy’s character, Luke, draws from the iconic ‘Star Wars’ figure, Luke Skywalker.

Discussing the influence of ‘Harry Potter’ on the film, the director clarified that Kamal Haasan’s portrayal as Supreme Yaskin wasn’t modeled after Lord Voldemort from the blockbuster franchise, but rather drew from Tibetan monks known for their extreme old age. Ashwin explained, “Sir (Kamal Haasan) often referred to Dorian Grey’s portrait from Oscar Wilde’s novel for that ancient look, rather than specific movie characters.” However, he acknowledged that Vinay Kumar’s character, Sirius, took inspiration from Sirius Black from the ‘Harry Potter’ series.

Addressing rumors about similarities with Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune,’ Ashwin, speaking to Indian Today, disclosed that he had only recently read ‘Dune’ before the film’s release. He admired ‘Dune’ but emphasized that his love for ‘Star Wars’ may have subconsciously influenced certain elements of his film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, has surpassed 500 crores domestically and 800 crores globally. It stands as one of India’s most expensive films ever made, with a budget of 600 crores. A sequel is in making, promising even greater scale and intensity.