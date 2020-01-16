After Tanhaji created a massive box-office stir, Kajol shared a first look from her upcoming film, Devi.

A short film, Devi, also starrs an all-women cast, including Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Bharva, Sandhya Mhatre, Neena Kulkarni, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashashwini Dayama.

Kajol took to her official Instagram handle to give a glimpse into her character.

Sharing a picture of herself crying, she captioned it, “Bts of Devi … thank u @ashesinwind and @ryanivanstephen for making me a part of this statement.. some things need to be seen to be understood on a deeper level.#devi #womanspeak.”

Devi has been directed by Priyanka Banerjee and revolves around nine oppressed women from different strata of society, a Mid-Day report suggested.

Kajol also spoke about her character with the daily. “My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence are being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster of Devi featuring its all-women cast.

Tweeting about it, Taran wrote, “#Kajol, #ShrutiHaasan, #NehaDhupia, #NeenaKulkarni, #MuktaBarve, #SandhyaMhatre, #RamaJoshi, #ShivaniRaghuvanshi and #YashaswiniDayama… #FirstLook of short film #Devi… Directed by Priyanka Banerjee… Produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films.”

Kajol was most recently seen in Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released on 10 January 2020.