Kajol masterfully juggles work and knitting in a fun new video

Actress Kajol recently showcased her multitasking skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilwale’ actress posted an amusing and heartwarming video where she is seen knitting while simultaneously getting her hair styled by her hairdresser. Kajol captioned the video, “I always land up with cool people doing cool things… multitasking is fun when ur laughing and working and knitting all together! Amen! #knitting #multitasking #coolpeople.”

The video captures the actress sitting while getting her hair styled and knitting at the same time. The way she knits without even looking suggests that Kajol is a pro at it. This is not the first time that the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress has shared her knitting skills on social media.

Kajol had previously posted her glamorous photo in a stunning red dress on Valentine’s Day. Alongside it, she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to myself…I Love You! #selflove #the #greatest #love #of #all.” Ajay Devgn wished his better half on Valentine’s Day with a special post. He shared a throwback picture with Kajol, where both of them were seen twinning in white. For the caption, the actor wrote, “Figured early on who to share my heart with… and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday @kajol.”

Work-wise, Kajol’s most recent project was the intense thriller “Do Patti,” where she shared the screen with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the Baazigar actress played the role of Vidya Jyothi, a steadfast police officer, marking her debut portrayal of a law enforcement officer.

Speaking about playing a cop for the first time, the ‘Tribhanga’ actress shared, “As an actor, I have always sought roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This is my first time playing a police officer, and I’m excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been truly rewarding.”

Kajol is next set to star in the film ‘Sarzameen,’ directed by Kayoze Irani.