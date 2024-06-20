Kajal Aggarwal celebrates 39th birthday with husband Gautam and son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 39th birthday on June 19th with a heartwarming family gathering, sharing glimpses of the joyous occasion on Instagram. The actress expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes from fans around the world.

The Instagram album offers a delightful peek into Kajal’s special day. From playful moments with balloons to an intimate candlelight dinner with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and their son Neil, the photos radiate love and happiness. Kajal’s heartfelt note accompanying the pictures reflects her deep appreciation for her family, friends, and fans.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

“My dear family, friends, and amazing fans (extended family!), thank you so much for all your wishes and the overwhelming love pouring in. My heart (and belly) is so full, I can hardly call it my own,” Kajal wrote. She continued, “I had a fabulous birthday! Missed my dearest that were not with me and thought about all those who have touched my life in the most indelible way! @kitchlug and @neil_kitchlu made me feel like a queen (as usual) celebrating all our milestones on this trip with my thickest, is truly the best feeling!”

In addition to her birthday festivities, Kajal’s professional life is equally exciting. She is gearing up for the release of several new projects, including the Hindi film “Uma,” the Telugu film “Kannappa,” and the Tamil film “Indian 3.”

Kajal Aggarwal’s journey in the film industry began with a minor role in the 2004 Hindi film “Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…” She made her Telugu film debut with “Lakshmi Kalyanam” in 2007 and later that year, gained wider recognition for her role in “Chandamama.” The turning point in her career came with the 2009 fantasy film “Magadheera,” one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time, which earned her critical acclaim and a significant boost in popularity.

As Kajal Aggarwal continues to balance her successful career with her cherished family life, her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming performances. For now, her birthday celebrations serve as a reminder of the love and support she receives from her loved ones and admirers worldwide.