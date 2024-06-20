Alia Bhatt on motherhood’s influence and ‘Jigra’ co-star Vedang Raina

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of her upcoming film ‘Jigra’ alongside newcomer Vedang Raina. Bhatt recently made headlines with her debut as a children’s book author with ‘Ed Finds a Home.’ In recent interviews, the ‘Highway’ star opened up about how motherhood influenced her decision to sign ‘Jigra’ and her experience working with ‘Archies’ actor Vedang Raina.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Alia spoke about how her maternal instincts reflect in her choices. When asked how her new role as a mother impacted her creative decisions, Raha Kapoor’s mother said that it is inexplicable what motherhood does to a person because it is constantly changing and evolving.

“I am someone with very high empathy, so whenever I choose a script or read certain material, that empathetic part of me is wide open, and it is all about how deeply that subject hits, entertains, or stirs. The change that has happened is that my empathy has increased; I am way more sensitive.” Elaborating further, Alia added that even though she was a family person before, any plot that hinges on familial protection now has a gravitational pull for the mother in her.

When asked if her choice to take up ‘Jigra’ had influences from motherhood, Alia agreeingly said, “When ‘Jigra’ came to me, I was going through my most tigress, protective phase. It is possibly why I was so passionate about the material. It really, really spoke to me. Maybe it would have spoken to me before as well, but it spoke to me very differently. It struck a different chord.”

‘Jigra’ was announced last September, with the announcement video showcasing the film as the tale of a sister’s love for her brother and her willingness to do anything to protect him. The film is directed by Vasan Bala, and it marks Bhatt’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

In another interview with News18, Alia Bhatt discussed working with Vedang Raina, describing the new actor in town as ‘sublime.’ Alia said that Vedang plays her brother in the upcoming film. Even though she could not say much about the relationship they share in the film, the actress emphasized that the duo had a very seamless and easy-going working relationship.

‘Jigra’ is releasing on October 11.