Kailash Kher takes dip at Mahakumbh, calls It a proud moment

Prayagraj witnessed an extraordinary spiritual gathering on Sunday as renowned singer Kailash Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

Accompanied by BJP leader Sambit Patra, Kher embraced the sacred moment and expressed his reverence for the grand event.

Speaking to the media, Kher described the Mahakumbh as a matter of national pride. “A multitude of saints has gathered here, creating an atmosphere of divine energy. Everyone is on their spiritual journey, and witnessing this is truly a proud moment for all of us,” he said.

Noted film producer Boney Kapoor also participated in the Mahakumbh rituals on the same day. Reflecting on his past visits to Prayagraj, Kapoor shared that he had never before seen such an overwhelming spiritual gathering.

“I’ve been here multiple times—once to immerse my grandfather’s ashes and another time for an event. But this is the first time I am witnessing such a massive crowd, reaffirming how vast and deeply connected our country truly is,” Kapoor remarked.

The scale of the Mahakumbh Mela has been astounding, with record numbers of devotees arriving to take the holy dip. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 607.4 million people immersed themselves in the sacred waters of the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—by 2 PM on Sunday.

The state’s information department further confirmed that approximately 8.77 million devotees participated in the ritual on that single day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later announced that a staggering 620 million pilgrims have visited the Mahakumbh Mela so far. To manage the immense influx of visitors, authorities have implemented rigorous crowd control measures, particularly at the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience.

The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual congregations, commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, culminating on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.