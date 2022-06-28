Kabir Bedi receives lifetime achievement award at 5th Edition of FISF

Kabir Bedi was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 5th Edition of “Filming Italy Sardegna Festival” which took place in the spectacular location of Sardinia, Italy.

Tiziana Rocca, director of the festival said: “Kabir is receiving this award for his career and achievements in the movie industry. His incredible career made him an icon of international cinema, which made the world fall in love with him.” Tiziana also organizes Cannes and Venice festivals. Kabir thanked Italy for all the glory it had given him over the years.

Other recipients of the award this year, are Danny Glover, Winston Duke, Regina King, James Franco, and Edgar Ramirez.

Later, Kabir was in Rome for a masterclass with Steven Gaydos, Vice President and Executive Editor of VARIETY at the historic location, the Museum of Ara Pacis, which was closed down while the masterclass was conducted.

Kabir said, “The Ara Pacis Museum was a stunning setting for a masterclass! This has been a wonderful culmination of my tour in Italy which started with the promotion of the Italian edition of my autobiography and a fund-raising tour for the Italian charity Care & Share Italia, which educates slum children in India. I feel blessed by the recognition and love that I continue to get from Italy.”