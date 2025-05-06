K-pop stars bring their fashion game to the Met Gala 2025

K-pop has been taking over the world one track at a time. What used to be a niche genre has now turned into a global phenomenon. Acts like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and others boast a global fan base. While K-pop celebs have turned heads at the Met Galas previously, the 2025 Met Gala witnessed some major fashion moments from K-pop stars.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim

BLACKPINK songstress made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, and how. The fashionista turned heads in a custom Chanel haute couture ensemble. Her look was an effortless amalgamation of culture and modern style. It featured black suit pants and an off-shoulder blouse. To elevate her look, Jennie went for a string of pearls and a classic hat.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa is known for her style statements. From chic fits to bold styles, the BLACKPINK rapper knows how to turn heads. The ‘White Lotus’ season 3 actress made a statement in a bold black Louis Vuitton lace ensemble. She completed her look with LV monogrammed sheer black tights and a pearl belt around her waist. The songstress also sported a black-and-white Louis Vuitton handbag, tying her look together.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently captured the global music scene with her collaboration track with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’ Now, she is making headlines with her looks at the 2025 Met Gala. She kept it comfy, chic, and statement with a Saint Laurent ensemble. Featuring a sleek black suit with a flouncy cape, she let the silhouette do the talking. The songstress brought her look together with a statement long necklace and striking red heels.

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups stole the show with his look blending Korean traditions and contemporary flair. As the brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, S.Coups made an entrance in a bespoke Boss fit. He wore a comfy suit which bears a resemblance to South Korea’s traditional hanbok over a classic crisp shirt. With a wrap-style suit and a long statement coat, his monochromatic grey outfit was peak sophistication. Adding the cherry on top were his flowy ash blonde locks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@metgalaofficial_)

Also Read: Met Gala 2025: Indian celebs rule the carpet in ‘superfine’ tailoring