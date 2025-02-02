Justin Baldoni launches website to quash Blake Lively’s claims; emails and texts revealed

The Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal feud is intensifying with every passing day. After promising a website to reveal all evidence against Lively’s claims, Justin Baldoni has delivered. On February 1, the actor-director launched a website thelawsuitinfo.com which currently lists two documents. These documents aim to discredit the actress’ accusations against Baldoni. The site contains relevant documents and videos that challenge Lively’s claims. The move comes after Justin Baldoni countersued Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.

The first document is the “Amended Complaint” comprising 224 pages. It details Justin Baldoni and his production company’s grievances against Lively. The second document is the “Timeline of Relevant Events.” The 168-page document details events from January 2019. It starts when Baldoni first approached author Colleen Hoover about adapting ‘It Ends With Us’ into a film.

Advertisement

On January 21, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman stated that the website aims to defend Baldoni with the truth. It seeks to allow the public to see the facts and form their own opinions. “Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth. And this is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that directly quash her claims.” The media uploaded attempts to refute Lively’s claims of inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni)



According to TMZ, Blake Lively and Reynolds tried to secure a court order to prevent the website’s launch. They argued that it was a form of harassment and retaliation. However, their efforts didn’t bear fruit and the site remains accessible. Meanwhile, previously, Lively’s legal team dismissed the website as an attempt to silence and intimidate her. In a statement, they compared Baldoni’s actions to DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender). It is a common tactic used by the accused.

The feud first started after Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment She claims that after calling out his behaviour, Baldoni reacted with a smear campaign against her. Following this, Justin Baldoni first sued The New York Times after they detailed Lively’s accusations. The actor-directed accused the outlet of reporting unverified information. Subsequently, he counter sued Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million claiming that they conspired with the media to tarnish his reputation. His suit also states that Lively leveraged her friendship with Taylor Swift to pressure him to go ahead with her ideas for the film.

Also Read: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case to go to trial in 2026