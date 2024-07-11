Juhi Parmar shares how even now people stop her on the streets and address her as Kumkum

the show ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ first aired, and its lead actress Juhi Parmar is now celebrating 22 years of the show, sharing that even today, many people address her by her character’s name when she walks down the street.

Juhi took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself dressed in a yellow saree, with the show’s title track, which ran from 2002 to 2009, playing in the background.

“22 years, and it still feels like yesterday! Kumkum is a name that has become synonymous to Juhi….Till date, when I walk on the streets, many of you address me as Kumkum. The song still gives me goosebumps as it brings back so many memories, memories of 7 years of shooting, of the wonderful scenes, and of the camaraderie all of us shared,” said the actress in the caption.

An “emotional” Juhi, who shared screen space with Hussain Kuwajerwala, added: “I am getting emotional as I write this because I can’t imagine what life would have been like had Kumkum not happened.”

The actress shared that she is “ever so grateful to this show that has given me so so so much love from all of you, it’s truly priceless!”

“And so here begins a week of the celebration of Kumkum, as we complete 22 years on July 15 and we shall share the love for Kumkum, together because without you this journey wouldn’t have been possible! Shukriya & #AlwaysGrateful #kumkum #kumkumekpyarasabandhan,” she added.