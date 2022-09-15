Juhi Chawla as Ishi Sanghamitra hides some ‘dark secrets’ in Hush Hush

Juhi Chawla is all set to make her big digital debut with Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama, Hush Hush, which is full of mysteries, suspense and drama. As viewers eagerly await to unravel the mystery, the streaming service today gave a glimpse into the character portrayed by Juhi Chawla.

She plays Ishi Sangamitra, a powerful and dynamic lobbyist, surrounded by controversy. From the promo, it seems like Ishi is holding on to some ‘dark secrets’ that could land her in terrible trouble. Will Ishi be able to come out of this web of lies and deceit or will she get further entangled?

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulkha, and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.

Hush Hush is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting 23rd September onwards. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive “Diwali Special Discounts” from partners through Prime Video Channels.”