JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song is Out Now!

The Punjaabban song: After seeing so many ups and downs the first song from the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been finally released on Saturday. The much-awaited song from the family drama is titled ‘The Punjaabban Song’.

Dharma Productions took to Instagram and posted a clip from the peppy dance song. Along with the video, they wrote, “The celebrations just got BIGGER, GRANDER & LOUDER!#ThePunjaabbanSong is OUT NOW for you to get grooving with the JugJugg Jeeyo family! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas on 24th June.”

The music video of the song begins with Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul dancing with Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara and Prajakta Koli dancing with Anil Kapoor. All the family members gather together and tap their feet on the groovy colorful number.

The song is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, with music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. The makers gave credit to the original Nach Punjaban song by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq from his album of the same name.

The song generated controversy after it was featured in the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo released last week. Abrar Ul Haq had accused the makers of the film of copying his song without due permission. He had tweeted, “I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

Music label T-Series later dismissed the claims and wrote in a tweet, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies.” They added that all due credits will be provided across all platforms when the song is released.