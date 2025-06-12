Jr NTR begins dubbing for ‘War 2’ as anticipation builds for 2025 release

The buzz around ‘War 2’ just keeps getting louder. One of the most awaited films of 2025, this action-packed sequel will see Hrithik Roshan return as the sharp and fearless agent Kabir. Joining him this time is South superstar Jr NTR, marking his grand entry into the YRF Spy Universe.

On Wednesday, Jr NTR officially began dubbing for the film.

A video of NTR arriving at the dubbing studio has been making the rounds on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the actor stepping into this much-talked-about role.

‘War 2’ is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Brahmāstra’. This is the first time Mukerji will direct a film in the YRF Spy Universe, and also his first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film will feature Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan as fierce rivals, promising high-intensity face-offs and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead, and her role is likely to bring both charm and depth to the storyline.

Earlier in May, the makers dropped the teaser for ‘War 2’, which sent fans into a frenzy. The teaser opens with a gripping voiceover: “Meri nazar kabse tujh pe hai Kabir… India’s best soldier… R&AW ka best agent tu tha ab tu nahi… tu mujhe nahi janta… Get ready for War.”

The mysterious voice seems to be shadowing Kabir for a long time, hinting at an intense rivalry and a personal vendetta.

The teaser also teased a sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara, who made a striking impression with her bold bikini look.

The original ‘War’, released in 2019, was a major box office hit starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film broke records and collected over ₹200 crores within just a week of release. It went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

‘War 2’ is the sixth instalment in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that has consistently delivered crowd-pullers like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Tiger 3’.

‘War 2’ is ready for a grand worldwide release in theatres on August 14, 2025.