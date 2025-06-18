Jonita Gandhi opens up about the magic and pressure of live performances

Singer Jonita Gandhi, known for her soulful voice and versatile singing, recently shared her thoughts on what makes live performances so special—and so challenging.

Speaking about her latest release, ‘Beparwai’, Jonita reflected on the adrenaline rush and unique thrill that comes with singing in front of a live audience.

For Jonita, performing live is a completely different game compared to recording in a studio. “When you’re singing on stage, you only get one shot to get it right,” she explained in a conversation with IANS. “In the studio, you can experiment, make mistakes, fix things, and try different takes until you’re satisfied. But on stage, it’s just that one moment. And that’s what makes it so exciting.”

The unpredictability of a live show is what keeps her energised. There’s no safety net, and that’s exactly where the magic lies.

“You have to be fully present,” she said. “It’s a one-time deal, and you need to be ready to embrace whatever happens.”

But singing live isn’t just about hitting the right notes. Jonita pointed out that there’s an entire world of elements an artist must juggle on stage—choreography, outfits, lighting, stage production, and even facial expressions.

While all these moving pieces can easily overwhelm anyone, Jonita Gandhi sees them as opportunities rather than obstacles.

“Some people see all those extra things as pressure, but I’ve learned to see them as tools that can actually make your performance more memorable,” she said. “In a studio, you don’t have to worry about how you look or what the lighting is like. But on stage, these things can enhance the story you’re telling through your music. If you use them well, they can transform your performance from just a song into a full-blown experience.”

She believes that combining music with powerful visuals and well-thought-out stage dynamics gives artists the chance to leave a deeper impact on their audience. “It’s actually a gift when you think about it,” Jonita shared. “You can shape how people feel by controlling not just what they hear but also what they see. That’s powerful.”

While there’s no denying the pressure that comes with live performances, Jonita finds it liberating too. “Sure, it’s high stakes, but it’s also freeing because you have the chance to craft something unforgettable.”