Samyuktha joins Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu in Puri Jagannadh’s next big film

Actress Samyuktha is the latest addition to director Puri Jagannadh’s much-anticipated film starring Vijay Sethupathi.

The project, still untitled, is generating considerable buzz, especially with its powerhouse cast slowly coming together.

Director Jagannadh took to Instagram to share the news of Samyuktha joining the team. In a stylish announcement, he wrote, “Grace in her stride. Fire in her eyes. Welcoming the stunning @iamsamyuktha_ on board into the electrifying world of #PuriSethupathi.”

The film is being produced under the Puri Connects banner, a joint venture between Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

Samyuktha, known for her strong performances, is likely to bring both elegance and intensity to this new venture. Details about her character remain under wraps.

Adding to the film’s star power, veteran actress Tabu has also been confirmed as part of the cast. The makers introduced her on social media with the post: “She’s electric. She’s explosive. She’s the Tabu. Proudly welcoming the gem of Indian cinema, actress Tabu, on board for a role as dynamic as her presence in #PuriSethupathi.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting to know more about the storyline, the characters, and how these diverse talents will come together on screen. With Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu, and Samyuktha leading the cast, expectations are sky-high.

While working on this exciting new film, Tabu is also busy with another major project. She will next appear in ‘Bhooth Bangla’, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. This film is particularly special as it reunites Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long break.

The director-actor duo has previously delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable comedies like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘De Dana Dan’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ will also mark Tabu’s reunion with Akshay Kumar after 25 years. The two last shared screen space in the cult classic ‘Hera Pheri’, which continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

The upcoming horror-comedy is being produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.