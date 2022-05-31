Johnny Depp once again performs alongside Jeff Beck ahead of defamation trial verdict

Hollywood star Johnny Depp once again joined the guitar legend, Jeff Beck, at London’s notable Royal Albert Hall. Before this, he was seen in an unexpected appearance during Jeff Beck’s show.

According to Deadline, while introducing Johnny onstage Beck said, “He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since.” “We kept it quiet for obvious reasons, but here he is” the Yardbirds guitarist added. The duo again played their 2020 collaboration ‘Isolation’, a remake of the song John Lennon released in 1970.

Also, It’s unclear if Depp will join Beck for further performances, but if he does he’ll likely be on a red-eye back to Virginia as jury deliberation is set to resume in his USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against ex Amber Heard.

Previously, Depp made a surprise appearance in the English city of Sheffield on Sunday for a special performance.

-with Input ANI.