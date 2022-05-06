Johnny Depp set to make his big-screen return to acting

As Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard tumble towards a conclusion in their very public defamation lawsuit, Depp is set to soon begin filming his first major film role since he was axed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp claims that Hollywood has boycotted him, but overseas he’s poised to make a big-screen return. His new film, Jeanne Du Barry, will be pitched for presales at the Cannes market later this month, The project would mark Depp’s first feature since 2020’s Minamata.

The Oscar nominee will play King Louis XV, a.k.a. Louis the Beloved, in a French-language movie directed by Maïwenn, who also stars as the ruler’s mistress, Jeanne Bécu. Louis XV reigned over France for nearly 59 years, but “died as an unpopular king…accused of corruption and debauchery,” Variety reported in January. According to the outlet, shooting will take place primarily at the Versailles Palace and is set to begin this summer. The project was first reported by the French website Satellifax.

The project will be produced by Why Not Productions, which is helmed by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat and while it’s yet to be confirmed, it’s believed that the movie will be entirely in French.