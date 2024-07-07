John Cena declares retirement from WWE in 2025

In a heartfelt announcement that resonated across social media, John Cena revealed his decision to retire from WWE, marking the end of an era for the wrestling legend. In a video shared on WWE’s official channels, Cena expressed gratitude to his fans and colleagues, confirming that his departure from in-ring competition would occur in 2025.

Cena’s unexpected declaration came during a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada. “Tonight, I am officially announcing my retirement from the WWE,” Cena declared solemnly, triggering an outpouring of emotions from his devoted fan base.

Reactions flooded in swiftly on social media, reflecting the deep impact of Cena’s retirement on the WWE community. “Will miss you champ,” lamented one fan, while another echoed the sentiment, “Would be difficult to watch WWE without Cena.”

Looking ahead, Cena hinted at his future involvement with WWE’s transition to Netflix, scheduled for January 2025. “This farewell, it does not end tonight,” Cena affirmed. “It is filled with opportunity. Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix, and I’ll be there.”

The wrestling icon outlined his plans for a series of poignant final appearances, including the 2025 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, where he intends to compete for the last time. Cena’s career has spanned over two decades since signing with WWE in 2001, evolving from full-time competitor to a part-time role starting in 2018, as he pursued opportunities in acting.

During his illustrious tenure, John Cena achieved numerous milestones, including holding the WWE Championship a record 13 times and clinching the World Heavyweight Championship three times. His accolades also include five WWE United States Championship reigns, two WWE Tag Team Championship victories, and headlining multiple WrestleManias, WWE’s flagship event.

While Cena’s career garnered praise for his character work and promotional prowess, it also sparked debates over his on-screen dominance and portrayal relative to other wrestlers. As he prepares to bid farewell, Cena leaves behind a legacy that has left an indelible mark on WWE history, cherished by fans and peers alike.