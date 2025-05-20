Jin reveals that BTS was sceptical about their smash hit ‘Dynamite’

Global septet BTS has taken the K-pop craze around the world to a whole new level. The group has delivered several chartbusters, one of them being ‘Dynamite.’ Released in 2020, the track emerged as a global hit and topped several charts. Notably, the track earned the boy band a Grammy nomination. However, in a surprising twist, BTS’ Jin revealed that the group had their qualms about the song.

Upon release, ‘Dynamite’ debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The track gave BTS its first-ever No. 1 single in the U.S. Additionally, it made them the first K-pop act to top the chart. Notably, ‘Dynamite’ sold 265,000 downloads in its first week, recording the biggest pure sales week, trailing behind Taylor Swift’s 2017 track, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’

Recently, Jin appeared in the Netflix show ‘Screwball,’ where he made the revelation. While the rest of the cast members of the show were discussing the impressive success of BTS, especially ‘Dynamite,’ Jin made the reveal. He said, “We were very lucky. Here’s the thing with Dynamite, it was never the song that the members favoured.”

Moreover, the septet’s oldest member also revealed how the track came to be. “We had a scheduled tour, but it got cancelled due to the pandemic. We couldn’t just idle, so our agency prepared three demos for us. Dynamite was the first one we heard. We asked for alternatives, but we liked the other two less. We weren’t exactly thrilled about it.”

This revelation sent fans into a frenzy, prompting them to take to social media. One user wrote, “Anyone, including BTS, could say anything about Dynamite, and it would still not erase the impact and achievements the song has collected. And in my opinion, a large part of its reception was BECAUSE it’s a BTS song.” A fan penned, “For once in my life, I strongly disagree with the bts. dynamite is a vibe, it’s a great song, which is why it became a global hit. you’ll never make me hate dynamite.”

Moving ahead, the boyband is going to make its awaited comeback this year.

