Jhumpa Lahiri rejects award over firing of staff supporting Palestine

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri has made headlines by rejecting an award from New York City’s Noguchi Museum. Lahiri’s decision follows the museum’s controversial dismissal of three employees who wore keffiyeh headscarves, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, in protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza. These employees were let go after the museum updated its dress code, prohibiting such symbols.

In a statement, the Noguchi Museum acknowledged Lahiri’s withdrawal: “Jhumpa Lahiri has chosen to withdraw her acceptance of the 2024 Isamu Noguchi Award in response to our updated dress code policy. We respect her perspective and understand that this policy may or may not align with everyone’s views.”

The keffiyeh has long been associated with Palestinian identity and resistance, and more recently, it has been worn globally by protesters advocating for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Jhumpa Lahiri, known for her profound explorations of identity, immigration, and cultural displacement, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for her debut short story collection, ‘Interpreter of Maladies’.

Over the years, she has become a significant literary figure, with her works often delving into the complexities of the immigrant experience, particularly from an Indian-American perspective.

Her first novel, ‘The Namesake’ (2003), was also met with critical acclaim and adapted into a popular film. ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ (2008) won the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award, and her novel ‘The Lowland’ (2013) was a finalist for prestigious awards like the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Award for Fiction.