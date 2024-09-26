‘Emergency’ can be released if producers make suggested cuts: CBFC tells Bombay HC

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ can be released in theatres provided the producers of the movie agree to make recommended cuts, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Bombay High Court Thursday.

The development comes days after the High Court slammed the CBFC for failing to decide on the certification of the movie.

Ms Ranaut portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, which is based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by the former PM and its aftermath.

Directed and co-produced by Ms Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ was originally scheduled to be released on September 6.

However, the movie could not be released on the scheduled date as the censor board refused to grant certification to the film, citing sensitive content and objections from several Sikh groups.

Several Sikh groups, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, claimed that the film misrepresents the Sikh community and accused the makers of distorting historical events.

On the day of the film’s original release, Kangana had informed the audience that the Censor Board has not issued a certification to the movie and the new date of the release would soon be announced.

“With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience,” she had said.