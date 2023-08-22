Jennifer Lopez drops throwback wedding pics with Ben Affleck to celebrate 1st anniversary

Actor and musician Jennifer Lopez wished her husband on the first anniversary of her marriage by posting throwback pictures from the wedding.

In an Instagram post on Monday, she shared throwback photos from her Georgia wedding ceremony to Affleck.

“One year ago today …,” Lopez wrote in her caption. She then revealed some of the lyrics to her new song “Dear Ben Part II” from her upcoming album ‘This Is Me…Now.’

“Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring, Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing. How did we end up here, Without a rewind? Oh my, This is my life…,” Lopez added.

Lopez was seen being carried by Affleck in the first photo from her wedding celebration while wearing a white wedding gown with flowing short sleeves and a long white veil. Meanwhile, Affleck wore a white tuxedo and shirt with a black bow tie.

In a second photo, the married couple can be seen kissing under a wooden arch at night, with fireworks lighting up the sky in the background. Lopez is wearing a second white gown with a plunging neckline draped with pearls.

Lopez and Affleck married on August 21, 2022, with friends and family in Georgia, a month after getting married in Las Vegas.

Affleck hosted the wedding reception at his 87-acre Hampton Island Preserve estate.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had “an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned” leading up to their second wedding, which included “a pre-wedding party, a ceremony, and lots of fun lined up.”

Lopez also celebrated her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck in July, one day after their first anniversary at the Little White Chapel.

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of herself wearing a rhinestone-encrusted white minidress.